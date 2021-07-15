JS Capital Management LLC Has $18.21 Million Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

JS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 46.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,800 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises 0.9% of JS Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. JS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $18,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Command Bank raised its stake in PayPal by 2.0% in the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,923 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 3.5% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its stake in PayPal by 2.5% in the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 1,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 0.9% in the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Financial Corporation raised its stake in PayPal by 1.0% in the first quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 4,122 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal stock traded down $1.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $299.74. 68,449 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,054,750. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $270.83. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.50 and a 52 week high of $309.14. The company has a market capitalization of $352.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 22.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities lifted their target price on PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on PayPal from $322.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on PayPal from $313.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.30.

In other news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total transaction of $460,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,235.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.77, for a total value of $2,677,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,205,156.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,042 shares of company stock valued at $15,373,019 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Featured Story: Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.