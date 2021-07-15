JS Capital Management LLC Has $35.98 Million Stock Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

JS Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 425,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,000 shares during the quarter. Live Nation Entertainment comprises approximately 1.9% of JS Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. JS Capital Management LLC owned 0.19% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $35,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LYV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 234.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,738,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,741,000 after buying an additional 2,619,554 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $94,979,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $663,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 89.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,190,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,469,000 after purchasing an additional 560,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 990.4% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 450,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,133,000 after purchasing an additional 409,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYV traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $80.99. The stock had a trading volume of 4,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,072,993. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.87. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.95 and a 52 week high of $94.63.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.66) by $0.22. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 234.83% and a negative return on equity of 1,833.44%. The business had revenue of $290.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.94) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 78.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LYV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Live Nation Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.86.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

