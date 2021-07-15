JS Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

JS Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 36.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 70,000 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney comprises about 1.1% of JS Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. JS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $22,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 844.0% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,304 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares during the last quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 597.2% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 325,203 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $58,920,000 after purchasing an additional 278,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 192.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 376,579 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $68,229,000 after purchasing an additional 247,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $185.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,320,907. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $176.63. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $113.37 and a 12-month high of $203.02. The firm has a market cap of $336.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.65, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, May 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.89.

In related news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at $7,376,269.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

