JS Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

JS Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 26.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 60,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.3% of JS Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. JS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $25,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 611.0% in the 1st quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC now owns 7,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 6,165 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 426,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,970,000 after acquiring an additional 33,459 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 24,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after acquiring an additional 4,260 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 417,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,530,000 after acquiring an additional 85,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 7,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter. 70.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays set a $187.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.33.

Shares of JPM stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $155.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,904,900. The company has a market capitalization of $469.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $91.38 and a one year high of $167.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $158.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. Analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

