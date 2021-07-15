JS Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH)

JS Capital Management LLC decreased its position in ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,345,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,058,690 shares during the quarter. ContextLogic accounts for approximately 6.8% of JS Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. JS Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.35% of ContextLogic worth $131,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of ContextLogic by 2,293.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 60,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 58,128 shares during the last quarter. Islet Management LP acquired a new position in ContextLogic during the 1st quarter worth about $15,800,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in ContextLogic during the 1st quarter worth about $1,658,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in ContextLogic by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,973,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,184,000 after buying an additional 703,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in ContextLogic during the 1st quarter worth about $577,000. 55.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Brett Just sold 10,191 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total transaction of $85,298.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,104.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Piotr Szulczewski sold 497,132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total value of $4,160,994.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 497,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,160,994.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 960,415 shares of company stock worth $8,636,018 over the last quarter. 32.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:WISH traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.18. The stock had a trading volume of 294,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,246,464. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.67. ContextLogic Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.52 and a twelve month high of $32.85.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $772.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.77 million. ContextLogic’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.62) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of ContextLogic from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of ContextLogic from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ContextLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.92.

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

