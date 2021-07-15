JS Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 (NYSE:AGCB)

JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 (NYSE:AGCB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,570,000. Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 makes up 0.8% of JS Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. JS Capital Management LLC owned 3.33% of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGCB. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,292,000. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new stake in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,950,000. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,950,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,713,000. Finally, Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,338,000. Institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 alerts:

NYSE:AGCB traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.28. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,718. Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 has a 52-week low of $10.07 and a 52-week high of $15.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.32.

Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.