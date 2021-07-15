JS Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

JS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 399,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,731,000. Keurig Dr Pepper makes up 0.7% of JS Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 26,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 69,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Justin Whitmore acquired 3,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.18 per share, with a total value of $118,996.02. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 72,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,615,235.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 111,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $4,017,562.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 691,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,894,034.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.67. 60,658 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,447,797. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.67 and a 12-month high of $37.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.56 billion, a PE ratio of 33.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. This is a positive change from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.57%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Keurig Dr Pepper currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.43.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

