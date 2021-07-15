JS Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

JS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 23.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Spotify Technology comprises approximately 1.5% of JS Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. JS Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Spotify Technology worth $28,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Henry James International Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 61.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Shares of SPOT traded up $2.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $255.61. The stock had a trading volume of 11,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,668. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $245.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52 week low of $211.10 and a 52 week high of $387.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.82 billion, a PE ratio of -65.80 and a beta of 1.53.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.31. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a negative return on equity of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SPOT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Spotify Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $315.36.

Spotify Technology Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

See Also: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.