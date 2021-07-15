Jupiter (JUP) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $474,883.00

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. During the last week, Jupiter has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Jupiter has a total market cap of $1.28 million and $474,883.00 worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jupiter coin can now be purchased for $0.0101 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Jupiter

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,928,767 coins. The official message board for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info . Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Jupiter Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jupiter should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jupiter using one of the exchanges listed above.

