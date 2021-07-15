Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KDMN shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Kadmon in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kadmon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Kadmon in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of KDMN opened at $3.56 on Thursday. Kadmon has a 12 month low of $3.14 and a 12 month high of $5.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51, a quick ratio of 11.00 and a current ratio of 11.00. The stock has a market cap of $612.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.56.

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Kadmon had a negative return on equity of 142.70% and a negative net margin of 5,103.69%. The firm had revenue of $0.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.72 million. Research analysts forecast that Kadmon will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KDMN. Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kadmon during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kadmon in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Kadmon in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Kadmon in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Kadmon in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 96.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidates include Belumosudil (KD025), an orally administered selective inhibitor of the rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2 (ROCK2), which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host, as well as systemic sclerosis, an autoimmune disease characterized by chronic inflammation, fibrosis, and vascular damage; KD045, an oral inhibitor of ROCK for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and KD033, an anti-PD-L1/IL-15 fusion protein for the treatment of cancer.

