Karooooo (KARO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter.

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28. The business had revenue of $41.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.32 million. On average, analysts expect Karooooo to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ KARO traded down $1.02 on Thursday, hitting $36.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,328. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.01. The stock has a market cap of $774.98 million and a P/E ratio of 35.19. Karooooo has a 12-month low of $28.35 and a 12-month high of $42.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Karooooo in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Investec initiated coverage on Karooooo in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.50 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Karooooo in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Karooooo in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Karooooo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Karooooo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.21.

Karooooo Company Profile

Karooooo Ltd. develops a vehicle fleet management software solution. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.

