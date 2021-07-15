Karora Resources (OTCMKTS:KRRGF) PT Raised to C$6.00

Karora Resources (OTCMKTS:KRRGF) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on KRRGF. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Karora Resources from C$5.85 to C$6.60 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Karora Resources from C$5.65 to C$5.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

Karora Resources stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.04. 30,388 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,328. Karora Resources has a twelve month low of $1.94 and a twelve month high of $3.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.30.

Karora Resources Inc engages in the exploration and production of mineral resources in Australia. The company explores for gold and nickel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Beta Hunt Gold Mine; the Higginsville Gold Operations; and Spargos Reward Gold Project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Royal Nickel Corporation and changed its name to Karora Resources Inc in June 2020.

