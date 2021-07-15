Karsten Voermann Sells 12,500 Shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Stock

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) CFO Karsten Voermann sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.37, for a total value of $467,125.00.

Karsten Voermann also recently made the following trade(s):

Get GoodRx alerts:

On Friday, May 28th, Karsten Voermann sold 12,500 shares of GoodRx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total transaction of $473,750.00.

On Wednesday, April 28th, Karsten Voermann sold 12,500 shares of GoodRx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $503,125.00.

Shares of GoodRx stock opened at $30.37 on Thursday. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.66 and a twelve month high of $64.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 17.82 and a current ratio of 17.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.91.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The company had revenue of $160.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.61 million. GoodRx’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GDRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on GoodRx from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on GoodRx from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on GoodRx from $43.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on GoodRx from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.82.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of GoodRx by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,704,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,662 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC raised its position in GoodRx by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 2,145,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,529,000 after acquiring an additional 745,000 shares during the period. Technology Crossover Management X Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of GoodRx during the 4th quarter worth $20,170,000. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of GoodRx by 247.2% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 692,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,011,000 after acquiring an additional 492,862 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the 1st quarter worth $12,283,000. 33.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GoodRx

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

Read More: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.