Kattana (KTN) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $83,795.00

Kattana (CURRENCY:KTN) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 15th. One Kattana coin can now be bought for $5.06 or 0.00015888 BTC on popular exchanges. Kattana has a total market cap of $6.01 million and $83,795.00 worth of Kattana was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Kattana has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Kattana alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003141 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001913 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00041258 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.04 or 0.00110058 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.91 or 0.00150479 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,910.68 or 1.00221543 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002903 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003160 BTC.

About Kattana

Kattana’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,281 coins. Kattana’s official Twitter account is @kattanatrade

According to CryptoCompare, “Kattana is a suite of reliable, professional, intuitive, and fast trading tools for both native and novice traders. It is a professional trading terminal with scalable charts from decentralized and centralized exchanges. The platform is built to serve traders and allow them to trade within the platform, without finding contract addresses and other DEXs where assets are traded. “

Buying and Selling Kattana

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kattana directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kattana should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kattana using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kattana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kattana and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.