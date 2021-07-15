Kaya Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KAYS) Short Interest Up 176.0% in June

Kaya Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KAYS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a growth of 176.0% from the June 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS KAYS opened at $0.26 on Thursday. Kaya has a 52-week low of $0.11 and a 52-week high of $0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.38.

Kaya Company Profile

Kaya Holdings, Inc, a vertically integrated legal marijuana enterprise, produces, distributes, and/or sells a range of cannabis products in the United States. The company offers flower, oils, vape cartridges and cannabis infused confections, baked goods, and beverages. It also operates two retail outlets under the Kaya Shack brand name, as well as offers strain specific cannabis cigarettes under the Kaya Buddies name, and strains of cannabis under the Kaya Farms name.

