KeeperDAO Trading Down 8% Over Last Week (ROOK)

KeeperDAO (CURRENCY:ROOK) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 15th. In the last seven days, KeeperDAO has traded down 8% against the dollar. KeeperDAO has a market capitalization of $4.35 million and $1.28 million worth of KeeperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KeeperDAO coin can now be bought for about $119.31 or 0.00373587 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get KeeperDAO alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003132 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00050926 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003134 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00015489 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $276.37 or 0.00865366 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005775 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000359 BTC.

KeeperDAO Coin Profile

KeeperDAO (CRYPTO:ROOK) is a coin. KeeperDAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,430 coins. KeeperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Keeper_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . KeeperDAO’s official website is app.keeperdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “KeeperDAO is similar to mining pools for Keepers. By incentivizing a game theory optimal strategy for cooperation among on-chain arbitrageurs, KeeperDAO provides an efficient mechanism for large scale arbitrage and liquidation trades on all DeFi protocols. Keepers borrow funds from a communal pool of compatible assets. Anyone can borrow from the pool to leverage on-chain opportunities. Profits from the on-chain opportunity are returned to the pool. Profits are distributed between Keepers and Liquidity Providers (LPs). Liquidity providers are anyone who deposits assets to the liquidity pool. “

Buying and Selling KeeperDAO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeeperDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KeeperDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KeeperDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KeeperDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KeeperDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.