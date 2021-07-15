Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF) Price Target Raised to C$5.75 at Scotiabank

Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$4.25 to C$5.75 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$4.25 to C$5.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.42.

Shares of Kelt Exploration stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.57. 600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,245. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.62. Kelt Exploration has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $2.91.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets and sells its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids production primarily to third party marketing companies.

