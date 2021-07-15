Kemacoin Price Down 8.7% Over Last 7 Days (KEMA)

Kemacoin (CURRENCY:KEMA) traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 15th. Kemacoin has a market capitalization of $9,332.14 and $7.00 worth of Kemacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Kemacoin has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Kemacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00025008 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 23.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002814 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003099 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 51.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded down 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001224 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About Kemacoin

Kemacoin (KEMA) is a coin. Kemacoin’s total supply is 25,017,096 coins and its circulating supply is 24,360,241 coins. Kemacoin’s official website is www.kema.io . Kemacoin’s official Twitter account is @kemacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kemacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kemacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kemacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

