Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its stake in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,964 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.11% of Kennametal worth $3,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Kennametal by 65.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 248,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,921,000 after purchasing an additional 98,015 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 19,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 0.8% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 63,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 7.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 5,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 61.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 57,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 21,940 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE KMT opened at $35.34 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 294.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 2.07. Kennametal Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.26 and a 52-week high of $43.04.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.11. Kennametal had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 4.30%. The business had revenue of $484.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kennametal Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Kennametal’s payout ratio is 85.11%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Kennametal from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.14.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

