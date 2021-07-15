Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its stake in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,964 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.11% of Kennametal worth $3,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Kennametal by 65.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 248,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,921,000 after purchasing an additional 98,015 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 19,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 0.8% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 63,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 7.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 5,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 61.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 57,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 21,940 shares in the last quarter.
NYSE KMT opened at $35.34 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 294.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 2.07. Kennametal Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.26 and a 52-week high of $43.04.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Kennametal’s payout ratio is 85.11%.
Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Kennametal from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.14.
Kennametal Company Profile
Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.
