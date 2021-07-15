Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, an increase of 187.5% from the June 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS KKOYY opened at $20.09 on Thursday. Kesko Oyj has a 52-week low of $9.40 and a 52-week high of $22.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.90.

Separately, Danske cut shares of Kesko Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Kesko Oyj provides trading sector services. The company operates through Grocery Trade, Building and Technical Trade, and Car Trade segments. The company's Grocery Trade segment is involved in the wholesale and B2B trade of groceries; and the retail sale of home and specialty goods in Finland. This segment operates approximately 1,236 K-food stores, including K-Citymarket, K-Supermarket, K-Market, and Neste K in Finland.

