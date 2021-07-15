KeyCorp Weighs in on LyondellBasell Industries’ Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:LYB)

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) – KeyCorp raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for LyondellBasell Industries in a report released on Monday, July 12th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now expects that the specialty chemicals company will earn $6.33 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.77. KeyCorp also issued estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ Q3 2021 earnings at $6.20 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $4.83 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $20.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $16.34 EPS.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $9.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 31.39% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 target price (down previously from $119.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. LyondellBasell Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.88.

NYSE:LYB opened at $101.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $33.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $61.52 and a 52-week high of $118.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $108.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.57%.

In related news, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $67,197.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $165,908.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,210 shares of company stock worth $254,077. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LYB. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter worth $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

