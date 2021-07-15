KeyFi Trading 1.6% Higher This Week (KEYFI)

KeyFi (CURRENCY:KEYFI) traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. In the last seven days, KeyFi has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar. KeyFi has a total market capitalization of $1.30 million and approximately $18,345.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KeyFi coin can now be purchased for about $0.59 or 0.00001879 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003164 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001881 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00041151 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.67 or 0.00112852 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.98 or 0.00148644 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31,618.27 or 1.00043040 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002884 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003160 BTC.

KeyFi Coin Profile

KeyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,196,577 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

KeyFi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeyFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KeyFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KeyFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

