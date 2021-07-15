Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Short Interest Update

Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 160.0% from the June 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Shares of Kingspan Group stock opened at $101.44 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.63. Kingspan Group has a twelve month low of $66.00 and a twelve month high of $104.24.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation Boards, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring.

