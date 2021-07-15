Kion Group (FRA:KGX) PT Set at €113.00 by UBS Group

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) has been assigned a €113.00 ($132.94) price target by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.61% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Baader Bank set a €103.00 ($121.18) price objective on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €104.00 ($122.35) price objective on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €87.17 ($102.55).

Get Kion Group alerts:

FRA KGX opened at €91.42 ($107.55) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €88.60. Kion Group has a 12-month low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a 12-month high of €81.82 ($96.26).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

Featured Story: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.