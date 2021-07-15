Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Shares Bought by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,391 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.12% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $1,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,286,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $294,882,000 after purchasing an additional 501,818 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,013,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506,640 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 2,407,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,437,000 after acquiring an additional 82,406 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,674,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,299,000 after acquiring an additional 113,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,250,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,705,000 after acquiring an additional 31,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.60.

Shares of KRG stock opened at $21.30 on Thursday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1-year low of $9.27 and a 1-year high of $23.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 213.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.51.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.03). Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 0.68%. On average, analysts anticipate that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.81%.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

