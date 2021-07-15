Klaytn (KLAY) Trading 4.3% Lower Over Last Week

Klaytn (CURRENCY:KLAY) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 15th. One Klaytn coin can currently be bought for $0.92 or 0.00002896 BTC on major exchanges. Klaytn has a total market capitalization of $2.29 billion and $72.44 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Klaytn has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003151 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001903 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00041490 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.37 or 0.00114595 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.93 or 0.00147871 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,671.88 or 0.99791386 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $318.72 or 0.01004228 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003148 BTC.

About Klaytn

Klaytn was first traded on October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,620,710,330 coins and its circulating supply is 2,486,226,707 coins. Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official . The official message board for Klaytn is medium.com/klaytn . The official website for Klaytn is www.klaytn.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

Klaytn Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klaytn should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Klaytn using one of the exchanges listed above.

