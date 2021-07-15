KLDiscovery (OTCMKTS:KLDI) and OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) Critical Analysis

KLDiscovery (OTCMKTS:KLDI) and OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.2% of OneConnect Financial Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.2% of KLDiscovery shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for KLDiscovery and OneConnect Financial Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KLDiscovery 0 0 1 0 3.00 OneConnect Financial Technology 0 1 3 0 2.75

KLDiscovery presently has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 82.29%. OneConnect Financial Technology has a consensus target price of $25.50, indicating a potential upside of 144.25%. Given OneConnect Financial Technology’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe OneConnect Financial Technology is more favorable than KLDiscovery.

Profitability

This table compares KLDiscovery and OneConnect Financial Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KLDiscovery -18.23% -32.56% -6.79% OneConnect Financial Technology -7.59% -5.32% -2.72%

Volatility & Risk

KLDiscovery has a beta of -0.1, suggesting that its share price is 110% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OneConnect Financial Technology has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares KLDiscovery and OneConnect Financial Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KLDiscovery $289.55 million 1.13 -$49.93 million ($1.17) -6.56 OneConnect Financial Technology $480.04 million 8.48 -$196.14 million ($0.55) -18.98

KLDiscovery has higher earnings, but lower revenue than OneConnect Financial Technology. OneConnect Financial Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than KLDiscovery, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

OneConnect Financial Technology beats KLDiscovery on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

KLDiscovery Company Profile

KLDiscovery Inc. provides eDiscovery and data recovery services to corporations, law firms, government agencies, and individual consumers worldwide. The company offers eDiscovery solutions, including Nebula, an end-to-end information governance and eDiscovery platform, which helps to facilitate the identification, preservation, collection, processing, review, and exchange of electronically stored information (ESI); eDiscovery.com Review (EDR), a platform used to search, review and exchange ESI; and Relativity, a document review tool. It also provides KLD Analytics, which offers technology-assisted review tools for predictive coding, workflow, email threading, near-duplicate detection, and language identification; KLD Processing, a processing platform; managed review services, such as providing facilities, staffing, and expertise necessary to review large and complex data sets in various types of matters comprising litigation, investigations, and regulatory reviews; and digital forensics services. In addition, the company offers information archiving services, such as legal hold management; Office 365 migration and management; and Nebula Big Data Store, an enterprise-grade storage solution. Further, it provides data recovery services; email recovery services; tape services comprising backup infrastructure migration and consolidation, legacy tape and data remediation, and recovery from physically-damaged and quickly-erased or partially-overwritten tapes; and data destruction services, as well as mobile phone repair services. Additionally, the company provides data recovery software, such as Ontrack EasyRecovery and Ontrack PowerControls. KLDiscovery Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

OneConnect Financial Technology Company Profile

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions. The company also operates Regtech, an end-to-end regulatory solution to help regulatory authorities automate and digitalize their operations; Gamma O, an open API platform-as-a-service for reusable financial technology components and integrations; and Blockchain network-as-a-service. In addition, it provides technology infrastructure, such as data management and cloud services. The company serves customers in the financial services industry, including banking, insurance, and asset management. OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China. OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. has a strategic agreement with the Hainan Local Financial Supervision Administration to develop smart financial and smart supervision services in the island province of Hainan, as well as the financial sector in Hainan free trade port. OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd.

