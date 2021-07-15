Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Cut to Hold at HSBC

Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) was downgraded by equities researchers at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on KLPEF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Klépierre from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Klépierre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Klépierre in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Societe Generale cut shares of Klépierre from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Klépierre in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Klépierre stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.60. The company had a trading volume of 294 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.83. Klépierre has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $31.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.

KlÃ©pierre, the European leader in shopping malls, combines development, property and asset management skills. The company's portfolio is valued at Â22.8 billion at June 30, 2020 and comprises large shopping centers in 12 countries in Continental Europe which together host 1.1 billion visits per year.

