Kleros Price Tops $0.0877 (PNK)

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 15th. Kleros has a market cap of $53.67 million and $2.60 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kleros coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0877 or 0.00000277 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Kleros has traded down 21.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Kleros alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004191 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00008854 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00008682 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $80.17 or 0.00253203 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Kleros Coin Profile

Kleros (PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 611,780,020 coins. Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros . Kleros’ official website is kleros.io . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Buying and Selling Kleros

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kleros should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kleros using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kleros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kleros and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.