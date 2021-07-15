Klever (KLV) Trading 5.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Klever (CURRENCY:KLV) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. One Klever coin can now be purchased for about $0.0446 or 0.00000140 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Klever has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar. Klever has a total market cap of $151.66 million and $1.35 million worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Klever alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003144 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00041414 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.23 or 0.00113912 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.04 or 0.00147906 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,735.47 or 0.99793589 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002873 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $320.34 or 0.01007314 BTC.

About Klever

Klever’s genesis date was August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,397,615,776 coins. Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Klever is www.klever.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button. “

Buying and Selling Klever

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klever should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Klever using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Klever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Klever and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.