Klimatas (KTS) Tops One Day Volume of $165.00

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded down 52.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 15th. One Klimatas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0118 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Klimatas has traded 38.5% higher against the dollar. Klimatas has a market cap of $8,508.68 and approximately $165.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000169 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 24.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Klimatas

KTS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. The official website for Klimatas is klimatas.com. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @KlimatasCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Buying and Selling Klimatas

