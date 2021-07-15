Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) Given a €124.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) received a €124.00 ($145.88) target price from equities research analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 30.14% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Nord/LB set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €108.00 ($127.06) target price on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €103.25 ($121.47).

KBX opened at €95.28 ($112.09) on Thursday. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €89.88 ($105.74) and a 12-month high of €117.24 ($137.93). The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion and a PE ratio of 28.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of €102.23.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, power electrics and control technology, digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers, signal systems, stationary and mobile testing equipment, wiper and wash systems, and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

