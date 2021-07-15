Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Shares Sold by Candlestick Capital Management LP

Candlestick Capital Management LP reduced its position in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 40.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 600,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400,000 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP owned 0.38% of Kohl’s worth $35,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSS. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,877,000 after purchasing an additional 11,313 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 330,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,430,000 after purchasing an additional 37,211 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 4th quarter worth about $291,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 4th quarter worth about $581,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 4th quarter worth about $6,664,000. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KSS traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.03. 18,419 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,799,145. The stock has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.47. Kohl’s Co. has a 12-month low of $18.28 and a 12-month high of $64.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $1.08. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.20) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently -82.64%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.76.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

