Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Stock Position Boosted by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,251 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,292 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Kohl’s by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 45,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Kohl’s by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Kohl’s by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Kohl’s by 411.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Kohl’s by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

KSS stock opened at $51.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Kohl’s Co. has a one year low of $18.28 and a one year high of $64.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.47.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $1.08. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.20) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -82.64%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KSS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.76.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

