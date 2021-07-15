Komodo (KMD) Achieves Market Cap of $86.71 Million

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. During the last seven days, Komodo has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for $0.68 or 0.00002147 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Komodo has a total market cap of $86.71 million and $3.67 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $101.12 or 0.00317573 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.21 or 0.00126298 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.85 or 0.00169123 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00007222 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0972 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003042 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001049 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 126,820,958 coins. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Buying and Selling Komodo

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

