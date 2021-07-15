Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Short Interest Down 82.0% in June

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 53,900 shares, a drop of 82.0% from the June 15th total of 300,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 521,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of KKPNY stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,459. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.73. Koninklijke KPN has a one year low of $2.36 and a one year high of $3.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.28.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Koninklijke KPN from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. The company operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. It offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

