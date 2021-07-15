Krones (ETR:KRN) Given a €103.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Krones (ETR:KRN) has been assigned a €103.00 ($121.18) price target by analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 28.19% from the stock’s current price.

KRN has been the topic of several other research reports. Metzler set a €77.00 ($90.59) price target on Krones and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Warburg Research set a €119.00 ($140.00) price target on Krones in a research report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on Krones and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Independent Research set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on Krones and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on Krones and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €81.78 ($96.21).

Shares of Krones stock opened at €80.35 ($94.53) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €76.88. Krones has a 52-week low of €48.26 ($56.78) and a 52-week high of €80.25 ($94.41). The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.29, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the fields of process, filling, and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

