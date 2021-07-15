Kuai Token (KT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.69 Million

Kuai Token (CURRENCY:KT) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. One Kuai Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000468 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kuai Token has a market capitalization of $1.69 million and $22.42 million worth of Kuai Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Kuai Token has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003148 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.88 or 0.00050008 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002780 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003152 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00015476 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $271.47 or 0.00854674 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005780 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Kuai Token Profile

Kuai Token (CRYPTO:KT) is a coin. Kuai Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,391,099 coins. The official website for Kuai Token is www.kuaitoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The vision of KuaiToken (KT) is to build a global decentralized pan-entertainment ecosystem. In the future, in various pan-entertainment platforms within the ecosystem, such as exchanges, games, live broadcasts, etc., KT will exist as a basic circulation and consumption token for each platform. “

Buying and Selling Kuai Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuai Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kuai Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kuai Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

