Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Short Interest Update

Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decline of 82.5% from the June 15th total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Kubota stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $104.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,362. Kubota has a 12-month low of $71.15 and a 12-month high of $125.81. The firm has a market cap of $25.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.02.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KUBTY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kubota from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Nomura cut shares of Kubota from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kubota from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kubota from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Kubota from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.00.

Kubota Corporation manufactures and markets machinery and related solutions in the food, water, and environment markets in Japan, North America, Europe, the rest of Asia, and internationally. Its Farm & Industrial Machinery segment offers tractors, power tillers, combine harvesters, rice transplanters, turf equipment, utility vehicles, other agricultural machinery, implements, attachments, post-harvest machinery, vegetable production equipment, and other agricultural equipment; cooperative drying, rice seedling, and gardening facilities; and rice mill plants.

