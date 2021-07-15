KuCoin Shares (KCS) Price Hits $1.17 on Major Exchanges

KuCoin Shares (CURRENCY:KCS) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. One KuCoin Shares coin can now be bought for $1.17 or 0.00002994 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, KuCoin Shares has traded 19.9% higher against the US dollar. KuCoin Shares has a market capitalization of $93.73 million and $7.88 million worth of KuCoin Shares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get KuCoin Shares alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003161 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00049520 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002743 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003163 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00015167 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $269.59 or 0.00852062 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005809 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000357 BTC.

KuCoin Shares Coin Profile

KCS is a coin. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. KuCoin Shares’ total supply is 170,118,638 coins and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 coins. The Reddit community for KuCoin Shares is /r/kucoin . KuCoin Shares’ official Twitter account is @kucoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for KuCoin Shares is www.kucoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services. KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin. KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years. “

KuCoin Shares Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Shares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KuCoin Shares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KuCoin Shares using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KuCoin Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KuCoin Shares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.