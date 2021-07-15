Kusama (KSM) Price Reaches $204.52 on Top Exchanges

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. Kusama has a total market cap of $1.73 billion and $195.50 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kusama coin can now be bought for approximately $204.52 or 0.00643711 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Kusama has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003147 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001892 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00041298 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.04 or 0.00113446 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.00 or 0.00147939 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31,762.86 or 0.99973138 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002868 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $319.92 or 0.01006956 BTC.

Kusama’s launch date was August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. Kusama’s official message board is forum.kusama.network . Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kusama’s official website is kusama.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kusama should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kusama using one of the exchanges listed above.

