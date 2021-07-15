Kyber Network Crystal Legacy Price Down 6.4% Over Last 7 Days (KNC)

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (CURRENCY:KNC) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. Over the last seven days, Kyber Network Crystal Legacy has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar. One Kyber Network Crystal Legacy coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.38 or 0.00004310 BTC on popular exchanges. Kyber Network Crystal Legacy has a market cap of $281.96 million and $33.45 million worth of Kyber Network Crystal Legacy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003134 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00050558 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002780 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003140 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00015350 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $275.47 or 0.00863326 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005754 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy Profile

KNC is a coin. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Kyber Network Crystal Legacy’s total supply is 210,252,944 coins and its circulating supply is 205,045,092 coins. The Reddit community for Kyber Network Crystal Legacy is /r/kybernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Kyber Network Crystal Legacy is kyber.network . Kyber Network Crystal Legacy’s official Twitter account is @kybernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “KyberNetwork is an on-chain protocol which allows instant exchange and conversion of digital assets (e.g. crypto tokens) and cryptocurrencies (e.g. Ether, Bitcoin, ZCash) with high liquidity. KyberNetwork wants to implement several ideal operating properties of an exchange including trustless, decentralized execution, instant trade and high liquidity. Besides serving as an exchange, KyberNetwork also provides payment APIs that will allow Ethereum accounts to easily receive payments from any crypto tokens. “

