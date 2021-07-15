Kylin (KYL) Market Cap Hits $16.23 Million

Kylin (CURRENCY:KYL) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. Kylin has a market capitalization of $16.23 million and approximately $797,609.00 worth of Kylin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kylin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000379 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Kylin has traded down 19.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003174 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00050140 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002772 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003178 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00015574 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $268.20 or 0.00850983 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005844 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Kylin Profile

KYL is a coin. It was first traded on February 28th, 2021. Kylin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 135,879,555 coins. Kylin’s official Twitter account is @Kylin_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kylin Network is designed to offer any applications and blockchains (such as parachains and parathreads) instantaneous but reliable and valid on/off-chain market data and social data sources by leveraging the power of Polkadot/Substrate Framework on open networks. The Kylin Network Mainnet token (KYL) is necessary to secure and power the decentralized data network. “

Buying and Selling Kylin

