L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Director Sells $1,002,184.50 in Stock

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Director Thomas A. Corcoran sold 4,450 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.21, for a total value of $1,002,184.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:LHX traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $223.86. 1,188,546 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,185,332. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $219.06. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.09 and a twelve month high of $225.95. The company has a market cap of $45.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 7.55%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.17%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 258.3% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LHX shares. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $208.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.23.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

