Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $1.49 Per Share (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a report released on Wednesday, July 14th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.49 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.70. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Get Lakeland Bancorp alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James raised shares of Lakeland Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Lakeland Bancorp stock opened at $16.50 on Thursday. Lakeland Bancorp has a one year low of $9.49 and a one year high of $19.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $834.90 million, a P/E ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.01.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $62.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.17 million. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 24.97%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.135 dividend. This is a boost from Lakeland Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.79%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 1,934.4% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 5,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lakeland Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 189.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,972 shares during the last quarter. 58.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.