Lambda Hits Market Capitalization of $16.80 Million (LAMB)

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. Lambda has a total market cap of $16.80 million and $3.34 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Lambda has traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Lambda coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0115 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003145 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00049846 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002785 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003149 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00015524 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $271.76 or 0.00854568 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005773 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Lambda Coin Profile

Lambda (CRYPTO:LAMB) is a coin. Its launch date was August 28th, 2016. Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,462,144,195 coins. Lambda’s official website is www.lambda.im . Lambda’s official Twitter account is @Lambdaim and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lambda’s official message board is medium.com/@Lambdaim

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlike most blockchain applications, Lambda is a data storage infrastructure for blockchains, with its own chains for charging, transactions, encryption, and access control. LAMBs, the native tokens of the Lambda project, create memory and storage resources that consume nodes. On the Lambda platform, tradable resources mainly refer to the ability to access formatted data. The fast access capability is a combination of the storage capacity of the hard disk and the memory size. “

Lambda Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lambda should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lambda using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

