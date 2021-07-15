Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Investment analysts at Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Panmure Gordon raised shares of Lancashire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Lancashire from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Lancashire alerts:

LCSHF opened at $8.60 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.06. Lancashire has a fifty-two week low of $8.19 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50.

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London and Bermuda. The company operates through four segments: Property, Energy, Marine, and Aviation. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products; marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks; and energy insurance products covering upstream, downstream and onshore operational, and upstream construction all risks business.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Lancashire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancashire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.