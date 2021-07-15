Land Co Puckett Sells 1,000,000 Shares of Empire Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:EMPR) Stock

Empire Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:EMPR) major shareholder Land Co Puckett sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.75, for a total value of $750,000.00. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of EMPR opened at $1.73 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.95. Empire Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $4.16.

Empire Petroleum Company Profile

Empire Petroleum Corporation engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas interests in Louisiana, North Dakota, and Montana. The company was formerly known as Americomm Resources Corporation and changed its name to Empire Petroleum Corporation in August 2001. Empire Petroleum Corporation was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

