Landbox (LAND) Reaches Market Capitalization of $626,100.98

Landbox (CURRENCY:LAND) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. Landbox has a total market capitalization of $626,100.98 and approximately $163,035.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Landbox coin can currently be purchased for $0.0082 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Landbox has traded 39.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003129 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001917 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00041177 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.25 or 0.00110305 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.87 or 0.00149790 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,010.08 or 1.00163994 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002907 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003137 BTC.

Landbox Profile

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

