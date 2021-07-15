Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK) Short Interest Down 83.4% in June

Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, a decrease of 83.4% from the June 15th total of 143,200 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 21,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 16.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 210,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,549,000 after buying an additional 29,387 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 5.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 153,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,030,000 after buying an additional 7,594 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 120,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,757,000 after buying an additional 13,020 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 22.0% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 66,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,744,000 after buying an additional 11,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 2,572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Landmark Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:LARK traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.14. 7,561 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,265. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.54. The firm has a market cap of $133.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.43. Landmark Bancorp has a twelve month low of $18.76 and a twelve month high of $28.50.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.32 million during the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 17.40%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th.

About Landmark Bancorp

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Landmark Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landmark Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.